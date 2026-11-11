Detroit Tigers fans hoping for a reunion with Tarik Skubal might want to temper their expectations. Based on Scott Harris’ latest comments, bringing back the two-time American League Cy Young Award winner doesn’t appear to be at the top of Detroit’s offseason wish list.

DSN TV Tigers · newest first All Tigers video →

Speaking with reporters Tuesday at the MLB general managers meetings in Las Vegas, Harris outlined his approach to improving the Tigers’ pitching staff for 2027. And while he didn’t explicitly rule out pursuing Skubal, his comments suggest Detroit is more interested in developing its current group of starting pitchers and addressing a struggling bullpen.

That may not be what Tigers fans hoping to see Skubal back in the Old English D wanted to hear.

Detroit Tigers president of baseball operations Scott Harris talks to reporters March 25, 2026, before Opening Day at Petco Park in San Diego, California. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Scott Harris Reveals Detroit Tigers’ Pitching Plans

According to Tony Paul of The Detroit News, Harris expressed confidence in Detroit’s collection of young starting pitchers while discussing the organization’s plans for next season.

“We like the group of young starters that are coming up through the minor leagues,” Harris said. “We also like the young starters that are in the big leagues.”

Harris then added another statement that helps explain his approach to building Detroit’s rotation.

“We’ve gotta make sure we build the right bridge between those two groups.”

Those comments are significant considering the Tigers already have Framber Valdez, Troy Melton, Keider Montero, Drew Anderson, Jackson Jobe and River Ryan among their starting-pitching options. Reese Olson is also expected to return after missing the entire 2026 season following shoulder surgery.

Rather than discussing the need for another established ace, Harris emphasized building around the pitchers already in Detroit’s organization.

That doesn’t necessarily eliminate the possibility of adding another starter, and Harris reportedly left that door open during his discussions with reporters. However, nothing in his latest remarks suggests the Tigers are preparing to make the kind of massive financial commitment likely required to bring Skubal home.

Could Tarik Skubal Actually Return to Detroit?

The Tigers traded Skubal to the Los Angeles Dodgers in August, receiving prospects Zyhir Hope, River Ryan and Brady Smith in return. The blockbuster move ended Skubal’s time in Detroit just months before he was scheduled to reach free agency.

Despite the trade, Skubal subsequently made it clear that he would welcome the opportunity to return to the organization.

“I would love to play my whole career in Detroit. I would love to,” Skubal said during an August appearance on the Pardon My Take podcast.

He also expressed hope that contract discussions with Detroit could resume once the postseason concluded.

The possibility of a reunion has remained a topic of conversation, particularly after ESPN reported that Detroit was monitoring Skubal’s free agency. However, that reported interest came with an important catch: The Tigers were believed to be interested in a potential discount rather than participating in an all-out bidding war.

That’s a pretty significant distinction when discussing a pitcher who could command a contract worth more than $350 million.

Meanwhile, Jon Heyman recently identified the New York Mets as his favorite to land Skubal, with the Dodgers also expected to be major players in the bidding.

Detroit Tigers Appear Focused on a Different Direction

If there was any question about Detroit’s immediate priorities, Harris provided additional clarity when discussing the bullpen.

“We want to add more swing-and-miss in the back end of our pen. We want to add like a stable veteran presence who can get righties out and get lefties out and add a little more leadership to our clubhouse,” Harris said. “If we can find that, that’d be great.”

Harris also explained that he isn’t necessarily focused on finding a traditional closer, preferring to leave the bullpen roles to manager AJ Hinch.

“My job is just to fill the roster with really good arms,” Harris said, “and let AJ sort it all out.”

Those comments came before reports surfaced that Detroit had agreed to a one-year, $11 million deal with veteran reliever Emilio Pagán, a move that directly addresses Harris’ desire for bullpen help.

The Tigers finished 2026 with a disappointing 76-86 record, and their bullpen blew 32 of its 64 save opportunities. Strengthening that area while continuing to develop young starters appears to be the organization’s immediate plan.

What This Means for a Tarik Skubal Tigers Reunion

Of course, none of this means a Skubal reunion is officially dead. Harris has not publicly ruled it out, and the Tigers could still change course if the market develops in their favor.

But there is a difference between keeping an eye on a superstar and making him the centerpiece of an offseason strategy.

For now, Harris’ comments suggest the Tigers are preparing to move forward with their current pitching foundation rather than spending hundreds of millions to bring back their former ace.

And for fans still dreaming of seeing Skubal pitch in Detroit again, that might be the clearest indication yet that a reunion is becoming increasingly unlikely.