Scott Harris Has a $200 Million Question to Answer After Tigers Collapse

The Detroit Tigers spent like a team expecting to compete for a championship in 2026, but the results were nothing short of disastrous. Now, after a 76-86 season that ended without a postseason appearance, president of baseball operations Scott Harris faces a question that could define the organization’s immediate future: Will Detroit continue spending like a contender, or will ownership pull back after an expensive failure?

DSN TV Tigers · newest first All Tigers video →

The Tigers opened the season with a payroll of approximately $200 million, representing a significant financial commitment from ownership. That investment was supposed to help Detroit build on consecutive playoff appearances, but instead, the organization watched its championship aspirations disappear long before October.

Now comes the difficult part for Harris, who must convince Tigers fans that the franchise has a legitimate plan to return to contention. And with potentially significant payroll flexibility heading into 2027, the decisions made over the next several months could reveal just how serious Detroit is about winning.

Detroit Tigers president of baseball operations Scott Harris talks to reporters March 25, 2026, before Opening Day at Petco Park in San Diego, California. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Tigers Spent $200 Million and Got 76 Wins

There is no way to sugarcoat what happened in Detroit this season, especially considering the expectations surrounding the team. The Tigers entered 2026 believing they had assembled a roster capable of competing for the American League Central title, but they finished 10 games below .500 and in fourth place.

Harris and the Tigers certainly weren’t afraid to spend money last winter. Detroit made a significant investment in its pitching staff, adding Framber Valdez, Justin Verlander and Kenley Jansen while also committing substantial financial resources to Tarik Skubal.

According to MLB.com’s breakdown of Detroit’s 2026 payroll, the Tigers’ player payroll reached approximately $216 million during the season, with their projected competitive balance tax payroll approaching the $244 million threshold. Those figures demonstrated that ownership was willing to support an expensive roster, even if that commitment ultimately failed to produce the expected results.

The disappointment wasn’t simply that Detroit missed the playoffs, but that the organization never consistently resembled the contender it expected to become. Injuries, inconsistent offensive production and an unreliable bullpen contributed to a season that eventually forced Harris to trade established veterans and shift his attention toward the future.

That raises an uncomfortable question for an organization that appeared to be moving in the right direction just one year earlier. If spending approximately $200 million wasn’t enough to produce a winning season, what gives anyone confidence that Harris can build a contender with less?

Detroit Could Have More Than $100 Million in Payroll Flexibility

One of the most fascinating developments heading into the offseason is the dramatic difference between Detroit’s 2026 payroll and its existing financial commitments for 2027. As we previously examined in our breakdown of the Tigers’ changing payroll, approximately $85 million was committed for next season before factoring in arbitration raises, contract options, free agents and other roster expenses.

That creates a gap of roughly $115 million compared to Detroit’s Opening Day payroll from 2026, although it would be misleading to suggest Harris suddenly has that entire amount available to spend. The Tigers still must account for salary increases, arbitration-eligible players, roster depth and decisions involving several veteran contracts.

Still, the financial flexibility is significant, particularly for an organization with several young players expected to occupy important roles. Kevin McGonigle, Max Clark, Dillon Dingler and other emerging contributors could give Detroit an opportunity to redirect resources toward established players who address specific weaknesses.

The important distinction is that Detroit isn’t automatically saving $115 million, nor has ownership publicly committed to restoring payroll to its previous level. Harris must first determine what the 2027 roster actually needs, while the organization must decide how much money it is willing to invest in those improvements.

And that’s where things get interesting for Tigers fans. Having room to spend money is one thing, but demonstrating a willingness to use that flexibility is something entirely different.

Scott Harris Already Knows Something Must Change

To his credit, Harris hasn’t pretended that Detroit’s disappointing season was acceptable. During the organization’s season-ending press conference, he acknowledged that the Tigers had fallen short and placed responsibility on himself to help correct the problems.

“We’ve got to get better in all aspects of the organization, starting with me,” Harris said during the September 28 press conference. “This season, and the fact that we’re sitting here right now, is a missed opportunity for this organization, plain and simple. We’ve got to get better.”

Those comments were important because they suggested Harris understands the magnitude of Detroit’s failure. However, acknowledging a disappointing season is considerably easier than making the roster decisions necessary to prevent another one.

As we previously reported following Harris’ comments about organizational changes, the Tigers intend to examine several areas of their operation while maintaining confidence in manager A.J. Hinch. Harris believes changes are necessary, but those adjustments will need to produce meaningful improvements on the field.

That’s where the financial side of the equation becomes impossible to ignore. Detroit can improve its internal processes, develop young players and make adjustments to its coaching approach, but there are certain roster problems that might require investing in proven Major League talent.

The Tigers cannot assume every prospect will develop on schedule, and they cannot expect every veteran acquisition to exceed expectations. At some point, Harris must balance his long-term organizational philosophy with the immediate responsibility of putting a competitive team on the field.

Three Areas Where Detroit Cannot Afford to Stand Pat

The Tigers don’t necessarily need another massive spending spree, but they do need to address the weaknesses that helped derail their 2026 season. Three areas, in particular, deserve serious attention this offseason.

1. A Bullpen That Can Actually Protect Leads

Detroit’s inability to consistently finish games became one of the defining frustrations of the season. The Tigers recorded 32 blown saves, highlighting the difficulty A.J. Hinch experienced finding dependable options in high-pressure situations.

Harris must determine whether the solution involves retaining veterans, acquiring established late-inning relievers or developing additional options internally. Whatever approach he chooses, the organization cannot reasonably expect to compete for a division championship without improving its ability to protect late leads.

2. Another Dependable Starting Pitcher

The departure of Skubal and Casey Mize created uncertainty in Detroit’s starting rotation, even with Valdez remaining under contract. Young pitchers such as Jackson Jobe, Troy Melton, Keider Montero and River Ryan could become important contributors, but expecting all of them to provide consistent production would be a considerable gamble.

Adding another established starter would give Detroit more protection against injuries and developmental setbacks. That doesn’t necessarily mean handing out another enormous contract, but it does mean Harris must honestly evaluate whether his current rotation has enough proven talent to compete over 162 games.

3. A More Consistent Offensive Lineup

Detroit has plenty of promising young position players, and McGonigle’s emergence provides an especially encouraging foundation for the future. However, the Tigers still need to determine whether their existing lineup has enough reliable production to consistently challenge quality pitching.

The temptation might be to allow every young player to develop without adding outside competition. That approach could produce long-term benefits, but it also creates the possibility of another season being defined by inconsistency and missed opportunities.

A proven offensive addition could help stabilize the lineup while reducing pressure on Detroit’s younger hitters. Harris doesn’t need to block the organization’s best prospects, but he also shouldn’t assume that prospect development alone will solve every offensive weakness.

Detroit Tigers president of baseball operation Scott Harris talks to team owner Chris Ilitch during spring training at Joker Marchant Stadium in Lakeland, Fla. on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Chris Ilitch Faces a Question of His Own

Although Harris will be responsible for constructing the roster, the ultimate financial decisions extend beyond the front office. Tigers chairman and CEO Christopher Ilitch must determine how aggressively ownership wants to support a team attempting to recover from one of the more disappointing seasons in recent franchise history.

To be fair, ownership already demonstrated a willingness to spend entering 2026. Detroit’s substantial payroll makes it difficult to argue that the organization simply refused to invest in its roster, even though those investments failed to deliver the expected return.

But maintaining that commitment after a losing season presents a different challenge. Ownership could decide to continue investing heavily around Detroit’s young core, or it could favor a more conservative approach while allowing prospects additional time to develop.

Neither approach automatically guarantees success, and spending money simply for the sake of spending would be a mistake. However, the organization must recognize that another disappointing season would only increase frustration among fans who believed the Tigers had finally moved beyond their rebuilding years.

The decisions made this winter will provide an indication of how ownership views Detroit’s immediate competitive window. If Harris receives the financial support necessary to address the club’s weaknesses, expectations for 2027 should remain high.

The $200 Million Question That Could Define Detroit’s Future

The Tigers are entering an offseason that could shape the direction of the franchise for several years. With a young core beginning to establish itself and substantial payroll flexibility available, Detroit has an opportunity to reshape its roster without sacrificing the long-term foundation Harris has worked to build.

But opportunity means very little without execution, and the Tigers have already learned that spending money doesn’t automatically translate into victories. The challenge now is determining which investments will complement their young talent and prevent another season from slipping away.

Harris deserves credit for helping assemble an exciting collection of young players, and the organization has reasons to be optimistic about its future. At the same time, a 76-win season after a major financial investment demands more than another promise that better days are coming.

The Tigers don’t necessarily have to return to a $200 million payroll to win in 2027, but they do need to demonstrate that their disappointing season hasn’t changed their commitment to competing. Whether that means a major free-agent addition, several targeted acquisitions or a combination of both, Harris must find a way to turn financial flexibility into meaningful improvement.

Detroit spent approximately $200 million expecting to contend in 2026, and the result was a 76-86 disappointment. Now Scott Harris and Chris Ilitch must answer a question Tigers fans have every right to ask: What are they willing to invest to make sure it doesn’t happen again?