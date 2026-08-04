Scott Harris Explains Why Tigers Did Not Add Bullpen Help

The Detroit Tigers entered the trade deadline with an obvious need in the bullpen.

They left without adding an established reliever.

Scott Harris said that was not an oversight. It was a deliberate decision based on the cost of the market, Detroit’s place in the standings and the young pitching already inside the organization.

Relief Prices Changed Detroit’s Approach

Harris said the Tigers had to decide whether paying the deadline price for bullpen help made sense when compared with promoting from within.

“Given the prices of relievers, it falls into the first question I discussed.

“Could we afford to trade young talent to add to the bullpen, or were we better off addressing it through internal additions?

“Some players are going to receive opportunities because of these trades, and some players are going to return from the injured list soon.”

That calculation became even more important after Detroit traded Tarik Skubal and Casey Mize.

The Tigers were not going to move premium young talent for a short-term reliever while simultaneously reshaping the organization around younger players.

Brent Hurter Nearing Return

One of the most important internal options is Brent Hurter.

“Brent Hurter is about to begin a rehabilitation assignment.

“That’s an important arm we’ve been missing.”

Hurter’s return would give A.J. Hinch another left-handed option capable of covering multiple innings.

That versatility matters for a bullpen that could be asked to absorb additional work following the changes to Detroit’s rotation.

River Ryan Could Provide a Boost

Harris also pointed to River Ryan, one of the pitchers acquired from the Los Angeles Dodgers in the Skubal trade.

“River Ryan is working his way back, and I think he’s going to give this team a big boost.”

Ryan has been optioned to Triple-A Toledo and placed on the injured list while recovering from a hamstring injury.

Once healthy, the Tigers could use him as a starter, a multi-inning reliever or in another flexible pitching role.

Tigers Plan to Give Young Arms Opportunities

Detroit’s front office believes several pitchers already in the system have earned a chance.

“When we considered the prices, the quality of the relievers available and the overall context of our situation, it didn’t make sense to make an external addition.

“It made more sense to give opportunities to young players who deserve them.

“There are pitchers throwing the ball well in Toledo, and we’re going to continue giving them opportunities.”

That may not be the deadline answer Tigers fans wanted, but it fits the direction Harris chose.

Detroit is betting that returning pitchers and Triple-A arms can stabilize the bullpen without sacrificing more young talent.

Bottom Line

Scott Harris decided the price of bullpen help was too high.

Rather than trade prospects for a reliever, the Tigers will lean on Brent Hurter, River Ryan and pitchers performing well at Toledo.

The decision preserves Detroit’s young talent.

Now the internal options must prove Harris made the right call.