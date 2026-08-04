Scott Harris Pushes Back on White Flag Accusations

Scott Harris knows the Detroit Tigers made their road to the postseason more difficult at the trade deadline.

He also insists the organization has not abandoned the 2026 season.

After trading Tarik Skubal to the Los Angeles Dodgers and Casey Mize to the San Diego Padres, Detroit’s president of baseball operations acknowledged that removing two All-Star starters weakened the immediate roster. Still, Harris believes young players can help the Tigers remain competitive.

“This team is talented enough to flip the script just like the 2024 team,” Harris said, according to Brad Galli. “We’re definitely not raising the white flag.”

Tigers Remain Within Reach of Playoff Spot

Detroit enters Monday’s games only 2½ games behind the final American League Wild Card position, leaving the Tigers close enough to remain relevant in the postseason race.

Harris appears to be counting on internal reinforcements and opportunities for younger players to offset the loss of Skubal and Mize.

It is a difficult message to sell.

The Tigers traded the most dominant pitcher on their roster and followed that move by dealing another member of the rotation who was enjoying an All-Star season. Those transactions improved the farm system, but they also removed two pitchers capable of influencing a playoff race immediately.

Detroit Looking for Another Late-Season Surge

Harris referenced the 2024 Tigers, who overcame a difficult position in the standings and made a surprising late charge into the postseason.

The current roster now faces a similar challenge, only without Skubal and Mize leading the rotation.

Young players will receive greater responsibility, and Detroit will need its remaining veterans to keep the clubhouse focused. The Tigers cannot afford a lengthy adjustment period with the Wild Card race still within reach.

Bottom Line

Scott Harris is not pretending the deadline made Detroit better in the short term.

He admitted the Tigers’ postseason path is now harder, but he remains convinced the season is not finished.

Detroit is 2½ games out of the final Wild Card spot. The front office says it has not surrendered.

Now the players left behind must prove it.