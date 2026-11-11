Detroit Tigers president of baseball operations Scott Harris wasted little time addressing one of his team’s biggest weaknesses from the 2026 season. But if his comments from the MLB General Managers Meetings are any indication, his work might be far from finished.

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On Tuesday night, the Tigers reportedly agreed to a one-year, $11 million contract with veteran reliever Emilio Pagán, marking their first significant move of the offseason. The agreement, which remains pending a physical, came just hours after Harris explained exactly what he wanted to accomplish this winter.

And here’s the interesting part: Harris sounded like a man looking for more than one bullpen arm.

According to Jeff Seidel of the Detroit Free Press, Harris specifically discussed adding right-handed relievers capable of getting hitters out from both sides of the plate.

“We want to add right-hand relievers, preferably ones that can throw strikes, miss bats and get lefties and righties out,” Harris said. “And if we can find some of those this winter, it’ll be a successful winter.”

Detroit Tigers president of baseball operations Scott Harris, left, shakes hands with outfielder Max Clark at practice during spring training at TigerTown in Lakeland, Fla. on Friday, Feb. 13, 2026. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Scott Harris Knows the Tigers Need More Bullpen Help

Pagán certainly checks several boxes on Harris’ offseason wish list. The 35-year-old recorded 25 saves with a 3.38 ERA for Cincinnati in 2026, striking out 45 batters in 42 2/3 innings.

As MLB.com detailed in its report on Pagán’s agreement, the veteran has produced a combined 3.07 ERA over the past two seasons. He also brings extensive late-inning experience to a bullpen that desperately needs it.

But the Tigers’ problems go well beyond finding somebody to pitch the ninth inning.

Detroit blew 32 of its 64 save opportunities last season, a staggering number that played a significant role in the team’s disappointing 76-86 finish. Harris knows the addition of Pagán addresses an important weakness, but the Tigers still need more consistency throughout the bullpen.

That could mean adding another experienced right-hander, particularly someone capable of handling difficult situations in the seventh or eighth inning.

Detroit Tigers Have More Decisions Ahead

One encouraging development is the expected return of Will Vest, who underwent elbow and hip surgeries during the 2026 season. Harris recently provided a positive update on Vest’s recovery, expressing optimism that the right-hander will be ready for next season.

Still, counting on Vest to immediately return to his previous form would be a gamble. After everything that went wrong in Detroit’s bullpen last season, Harris would be wise to give manager A.J. Hinch as many reliable options as possible.

Harris Wants Good Arms, Not One Closer

Interestingly, Harris also made it clear that he isn’t necessarily focused on finding one traditional closer.

“My job is just to fill the roster with really good arms and let A.J. sort it all out,” Harris explained.

That approach makes sense, particularly if the Tigers can assemble several relievers capable of handling high-pressure situations rather than depending on one pitcher to save every game.

More Tigers Offseason Moves Could Be Coming

Of course, Harris has not announced another signing, and there is no confirmed report that Detroit is close to acquiring a second reliever. But his comments suggest that addressing the bullpen remains a priority even after the reported Pagán agreement.

The Tigers have taken an important first step toward fixing their biggest problem from 2026. Now we’ll find out whether Harris has another move up his sleeve.