Scott Harris Reveals 3 Tigers Prospects He Expects to Make Impact in 2027

The Detroit Tigers already have Kevin McGonigle and Max Clark in the big leagues. According to Scott Harris, another wave is coming.

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During his season-ending press conference Monday, the Tigers president of baseball operations singled out three prospects who he expects to contribute to Detroit in 2027: Max Anderson, Zyhir Hope and Josue Briceño.

“I expect them all to contribute to our team next year,” Harris said.

That’s a pretty significant statement from Harris, particularly because the three players are at different stages of their development. Anderson spent the entire season at Triple-A Toledo and finished 2026 hitting .302 with 17 home runs, 61 RBIs and an .872 OPS. Hope spent the year at Double-A, while Briceño worked his way up to Triple-A.

Harris apparently believes all three are close enough to help the Tigers next season.

Zyhir Hope Could Be the Biggest Addition

Hope is easily the most intriguing name of the three.

Acquired from the Los Angeles Dodgers in the Tarik Skubal trade, Hope finished his age-21 season with 29 home runs, 111 RBIs and 26 stolen bases across 124 Double-A games. He hit .287 with a .367 on-base percentage and .513 slugging percentage.

Hope’s performance has quickly established him as one of the most important players in Detroit’s system. Updated organizational rankings put him among the Tigers’ premier prospects, and his combination of power, speed and athleticism gives Detroit another potential impact bat.

The assumption has been that Hope would probably begin 2027 at Triple-A Toledo before eventually reaching Detroit. Harris didn’t provide a timeline Monday, but saying he expects Hope to contribute next season makes his Major League debut sound less like a possibility and more like part of the organization’s plan.

As we recently noted, Hope’s path toward a 2027 Tigers debut is already taking shape.

Anderson and Briceño Are Coming, Too

Anderson may have the shortest path.

The 24-year-old infielder has already spent extensive time at Triple-A and was part of Detroit’s taxi squad during the final week of the season. He can play multiple infield positions, and his right-handed bat could make him particularly useful for a Tigers roster that has leaned heavily to the left side.

Briceño presents a different kind of possibility.

The 22-year-old catcher/first baseman reached Triple-A late this season and remains one of the organization’s most interesting power prospects. Detroit will have decisions to make regarding how Briceño fits defensively, but his bat could eventually force the issue. He entered the year as one of Detroit’s most highly regarded young players and was among the organization’s top prospects invited to Major League camp last spring. His progression through the system has kept him firmly in Detroit’s next wave. MLB.com

And now Harris has publicly attached all three to the 2027 Tigers.

Detroit’s Youth Movement Isn’t Finished

That’s the larger takeaway.

McGonigle just completed a historic rookie season. Clark got his first taste of Major League Baseball this summer. Now Harris is openly talking about Anderson, Hope and Briceño joining them next season.

Not every prospect will arrive on Opening Day, and Harris certainly wasn’t promising that Monday. But he went considerably further than simply saying the Tigers like their young players.

He expects all three to contribute in Detroit in 2027.

For a Tigers team that missed the postseason this year, that makes the upcoming offseason particularly interesting. Detroit can add from outside the organization, but some of its most important reinforcements may already be on the way.

And if Harris is right, Tigers fans won’t have to wait very long to see them.