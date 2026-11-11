Scott Harris Delivers Update on Injured Tigers Reliever Will Vest

The Detroit Tigers received some encouraging news about one of their most important bullpen arms on Tuesday. During the MLB General Managers Meetings in Las Vegas, President of Baseball Operations Scott Harris provided a positive update on injured reliever Will Vest, who is recovering from multiple surgeries.

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According to MLB.com’s Jason Beck, Harris recently watched video of Vest working out and is optimistic that the veteran right-hander will be ready for the 2027 season.

“He looks good. He feels good. All the reports we’ve gotten have been really positive,” Harris told reporters.

That’s certainly welcome news for a Tigers team that desperately needs more dependable arms at the back end of its bullpen.

Detroit Tigers pitcher Will Vest (19) throws a pitch against the Chicago White Sox at Comerica Park in Detroit on Sunday, June 21, 2026. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Will Vest Working Toward Return After Difficult 2026 Season

Vest’s 2026 season was derailed by injuries that eventually required two separate procedures. The 31-year-old underwent surgery in late July to repair a stress fracture in his right elbow before having an additional procedure on his hip in August.

According to The Detroit News, Vest had been dealing with hip inflammation throughout the season before an elbow injury forced him onto the injured list in late June. When the fracture failed to heal as hoped, surgery became necessary.

Before the injuries ended his season, Vest posted a 6.08 ERA with two saves and 27 strikeouts across 26 2/3 innings. It was a disappointing follow-up to his impressive 2025 campaign, when he recorded a team-leading 23 saves and established himself as one of Detroit’s most reliable late-inning options.

His absence was especially costly for a bullpen that struggled throughout the season. As Detroit’s bullpen problems became increasingly difficult to ignore, the Tigers repeatedly found themselves unable to protect leads.

Scott Harris Still Looking to Upgrade Tigers Bullpen

Although Harris is optimistic about Vest’s recovery, Detroit isn’t planning to solve its bullpen problems simply by getting him back. The Tigers finished the 2026 season with 32 blown saves, making relief pitching one of the organization’s biggest offseason priorities.

Harris confirmed Tuesday that adding pitchers capable of generating more swings and misses will be a major focus. Detroit’s relievers averaged just 8.36 strikeouts per nine innings last season, ranking 23rd among MLB teams.

The Tigers have already moved on from veteran closer Kenley Jansen after declining his $12 million club option for 2027. That decision leaves Harris searching for additional late-inning options while Vest continues his recovery.

A healthy Vest could provide manager A.J. Hinch with a familiar and proven option in high-pressure situations. However, after everything that went wrong in 2026, Detroit would be wise to avoid placing too much responsibility on a pitcher returning from two surgeries.

For now, Harris’ latest update offers legitimate reason for optimism. If Vest can return to his 2025 form, the Tigers could regain an important piece of their bullpen without having to make a trade or spend additional money in free agency.