The Detroit Lions have one of the most explosive wide receivers in the NFL in Jameson Williams, but wide receivers coach Scottie Montgomery is making it clear that big plays alone are no longer good enough. Following Detroit’s disappointing 32-26 loss to the Carolina Panthers, Montgomery delivered a blunt message to Williams about his dropped passes and the level of consistency required to become an elite NFL receiver.

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Despite finishing Sunday’s game with six receptions for 102 yards, Williams left several big plays on the field. Montgomery believes those missed opportunities are exactly what separates a talented receiver from a truly great one.

Detroit Lions associate head coach and wide receivers coach Scottie Montgomery watches warmups ahead of the New York Giants game at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Nov. 23, 2025. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Scottie Montgomery Sends Blunt Message to Jameson Williams

During his Wednesday media availability, Montgomery did not sugarcoat his frustration with Williams’ performance against Carolina. While acknowledging the receiver’s ability to produce explosive plays, the Lions associate head coach made it clear that inconsistency cannot continue.

“Every target he had in that game should’ve been a catch,” Montgomery said. “If it hits you, you gotta catch it.”

Montgomery then delivered perhaps his strongest criticism of Williams’ performance.

“You can’t be boom or bust in this league. That is average.”

Montgomery also emphasized that Williams needs to refocus on making both routine receptions and contested catches. The message was not about questioning Williams’ talent, but rather challenging him to become the dependable, complete receiver Detroit believes he can be.

That distinction matters because Williams has already proven he can stretch defenses and create explosive plays. What Montgomery wants now is a player who consistently converts opportunities into production, regardless of whether the ball travels five yards or 50 yards.

Jameson Williams Admits He Must Be Better

Williams’ performance against Carolina perfectly illustrated Montgomery’s frustration, as the speedy receiver surpassed 100 receiving yards while also dropping two catchable passes. One of those mistakes came on a deep throw from Jared Goff that could have resulted in an 89-yard touchdown.

During his Thursday comments to reporters, Williams acknowledged losing the football in the stadium lights on the deep pass. However, he refused to use that as an excuse for failing to complete the play.

“That ain’t no excuse,” Williams said. “I still gotta put my hands in the right spot for it.”

Williams also acknowledged that his start to the 2026 season has fallen well below his expectations. Through four games, he has recorded 16 receptions for 229 yards without a touchdown, numbers that do not reflect the impact Detroit expected from one of its most dangerous offensive weapons.

The drops have become especially concerning, with Williams already being charged with four this season. For a receiver capable of changing a game with a single play, those missed opportunities are becoming increasingly costly.

Lions Need More Than Explosive Plays From Williams

The frustrating part for Detroit is that Williams remains an incredibly valuable piece of its offense, even when he is not catching the football. As we previously reported following Jared Goff’s explanation of Detroit’s deep passing attack, opposing defenses have been playing with significant depth to prevent Williams from getting behind their secondary.

That attention creates opportunities for Amon-Ra St. Brown, Sam LaPorta, Jahmyr Gibbs, and Detroit’s other offensive weapons. However, when Williams does get an opportunity to make a big play, the Lions need him to finish it.

We also highlighted Williams as one of Detroit’s offensive bright spots against Carolina because of his 102 receiving yards. That production was encouraging, but Montgomery’s comments show why the coaching staff believes there is still another level Williams must reach.

Detroit cannot afford to waste scoring opportunities, particularly with its defense struggling to keep opponents off the scoreboard. A potential 89-yard touchdown is exactly the kind of game-changing play the Lions need Williams to make consistently.

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) celebrates a first down against the Carolina Panthers during the first half at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Montgomery Wants Greatness, Not Average

Montgomery’s comments should not be interpreted as a coach giving up on his player, but rather as a challenge to someone he believes possesses elite potential. Williams has the speed, athleticism, and big-play ability to become one of the NFL’s most dangerous receivers, but Montgomery knows those traits mean little without consistency.

The Lions travel to Arizona on Sunday looking to improve to 3-2, and Williams will have an immediate opportunity to respond to his coach’s criticism. With Detroit desperately needing a more complete offensive performance, the timing of Montgomery’s message could not be more important.

Williams has already demonstrated that he can produce highlight-reel plays, and nobody questions his ability to change a game in an instant. Now, Montgomery wants him to prove he can make the routine plays just as reliably.

For Jameson Williams, the challenge is simple: stop being a receiver who occasionally looks unstoppable, and start becoming one Detroit can depend on every single week.