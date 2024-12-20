Scottie Montgomery Explains How Lions’ Culture Prepares Them for Injuries

The Detroit Lions have endured an unprecedented number of injuries in the 2024 season, with key players like Carlton Davis, David Montgomery, Alim McNeill, and Khalil Dorsey being sidelined. Despite the adversity, assistant head coach and running backs coach Scottie Montgomery remains resolute in his belief that the Lions are equipped to handle the challenges they face.

In a recent interview with Tyler Dunne of Go Long, Montgomery shared his thoughts on how the team is coping with these difficulties and why he believes the Lions are built to persevere.

A Different Perspective on Adversity

When asked about the sheer volume of injuries the Lions have faced, Montgomery acknowledged the situation's severity but also emphasized the difference in how it’s perceived inside the building versus how it’s viewed externally.

“It’s crazy because I think what people are feeling on the outside is something totally different than what we’re feeling on the inside,” Montgomery explained.

While fans and analysts may focus on the impact of these injuries, the Lions' coaching staff and players maintain a different outlook. According to Montgomery, the team is embracing the opportunities created by these setbacks.

“We’re happy for the opportunities for other people,” Montgomery said. “We’re really sad that we’ve lost some very critical and key pieces, but we were kind of built for this from the beginning. This wasn’t a team that put together with the thought process that we couldn’t handle adversity.”

Scottie Montgomery Discusses Preparation and the ‘Next Man Up' Mentality

Montgomery’s confidence in the team’s ability to weather the storm is rooted in the preparation and culture that the coaching staff has cultivated. He believes that the Lions’ coaching staff has done a great job in preparing every player to step in and perform at a high level, regardless of injuries.

“It’s a lot if you’re heavy-loaded at the top end of your roster,” Montgomery explained. “From a coaching standpoint, if you’ve only coached the guys that are on the field you didn’t do your job. We feel like we’ve done our job. We coach our offensive show team like it’s our offense. We coach our defensive show team, like it’s our defense.”

This philosophy has allowed the Lions to operate seamlessly despite their injuries. Montgomery notes that the players who have stepped up have been more than capable, thanks to the development of their skills and talents under the team’s rigorous training.

“We pushed that talent level up with Brad (Holmes). He’s pushed it up to be right there competing with the guys that were in there,” Montgomery said. “So I think it’s a narrative that may be real. But on the inside of the building, man, we’re looking forward to this challenge.”

Looking Ahead: Opportunities and Optimism

As the Lions continue to battle through these injuries, Scottie Montgomery is optimistic about the future. He sees this as an opportunity for young players to prove themselves while veteran players work hard to recover.

“We’re looking forward to this challenge of letting these young men who’ve done a great job this year so far, get in there and compete,” Montgomery said. “At the same time, we’re also looking forward to some of our guys being able to make it back. So it’s kind of a healthy balance of that.”

The team’s resilience and their commitment to the “next man up” mentality will be tested as they head into the final stretch of the season. But with Montgomery’s leadership and the unwavering belief in the team’s culture, the Lions are ready to rise to the occasion and finish strong.

Scottie Montgomery Knows Lions Are Built for Adversity

In the face of seemingly insurmountable challenges, Scottie Montgomery and the Detroit Lions are proving that they were built for this kind of adversity. While the injuries have tested their depth and resolve, the Lions’ preparation and commitment to one another have them poised to remain competitive as the season progresses. As Montgomery said, the Lions are not only surviving, but thriving in these tough circumstances, and they’re ready to take on whatever comes next.