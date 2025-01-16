Scottie Montgomery on David Montgomery’s Return: ‘It Makes Me Question Our Montgomery Blood

As the Detroit Lions gear up for their Divisional Round playoff game against the Washington Commanders, running back David Montgomery’s return from injury has become one of the key storylines. Assistant head coach and running backs coach Scottie Montgomery recently shared his thoughts on how the veteran back has looked in his recovery, offering praise for David’s physicality and drive.

A Strong Return for David Montgomery

David Montgomery's rapid return from what was initially believed to be a season-ending injury has been a testament to his resilience and determination. Some expected the running back to miss the remainder of the season after suffering a right knee injury, but his commitment to recovery has put him in position to play in the Lions' critical playoff game against the Washington Commanders this weekend.

On Thursday, Scottie Montgomery, the Lions' assistant head coach and running backs coach, offered high praise for David's performance as he’s gotten back to full strength. “We’re really happy with the way he looks, and how physical he looks,” Montgomery said, noting the intensity David has shown during practice. “It makes me question my Montgomery blood and his Montgomery blood. I’ve accepted there’s a difference.”

The fact that David Montgomery has not only recovered but has come back stronger than expected speaks volumes about his dedication to the game and his physical preparation. For Scottie Montgomery, it’s a reminder of just how much his running back has pushed through to get back on the field.

Montgomery’s Physicality and Mental Toughness

David Montgomery’s ability to return so quickly and with such physicality is a result of his fierce work ethic and mental toughness. Throughout his recovery process, the running back stayed focused on doing whatever it took to get back on the field for his teammates. His commitment to the team and his unrelenting drive to succeed have been key factors in his quick return to form.

“I’ve accepted there’s a difference” in physicality between Scottie Montgomery and David Montgomery, a sentiment that highlights just how impressed Scottie is with his player’s resilience. The statement is both a humorous acknowledgment of David’s intense approach to the game and a recognition of the extraordinary nature of his recovery.

David Montgomery’s Leadership in the Backfield

As the Lions head into the playoffs, David Montgomery’s leadership on and off the field will play an important role in their success. His ability to both lead the running back room and perform at a high level when it matters most is crucial for Detroit’s playoff push. As Scottie Montgomery noted, David’s physicality on the field makes him a major asset to the Lions, particularly in high-pressure games.

David’s return gives the Lions a dynamic weapon in the backfield, providing both a solid running presence and a key piece of the team’s offensive attack.