fb
Thursday, January 16, 2025
HomeDetroit LionsScottie Montgomery on David Montgomery’s Return: ‘It Makes Me Question Our Montgomery...
Detroit Lions

Scottie Montgomery on David Montgomery’s Return: ‘It Makes Me Question Our Montgomery Blood

W.G. Brady
By W.G. Brady
0

As the Detroit Lions gear up for their Divisional Round playoff game against the Washington Commanders, running back David Montgomery’s return from injury has become one of the key storylines. Assistant head coach and running backs coach Scottie Montgomery recently shared his thoughts on how the veteran back has looked in his recovery, offering praise for David’s physicality and drive.

Scottie Montgomery

A Strong Return for David Montgomery

David Montgomery's rapid return from what was initially believed to be a season-ending injury has been a testament to his resilience and determination. Some expected the running back to miss the remainder of the season after suffering a right knee injury, but his commitment to recovery has put him in position to play in the Lions' critical playoff game against the Washington Commanders this weekend.

On Thursday, Scottie Montgomery, the Lions' assistant head coach and running backs coach, offered high praise for David's performance as he’s gotten back to full strength. “We’re really happy with the way he looks, and how physical he looks,” Montgomery said, noting the intensity David has shown during practice. “It makes me question my Montgomery blood and his Montgomery blood. I’ve accepted there’s a difference.”

The fact that David Montgomery has not only recovered but has come back stronger than expected speaks volumes about his dedication to the game and his physical preparation. For Scottie Montgomery, it’s a reminder of just how much his running back has pushed through to get back on the field.

Detroit Lions Week 15 Rooting Guide David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs have shot at history David Montgomery David Montgomery on Detroit Lions fans

Montgomery’s Physicality and Mental Toughness

David Montgomery’s ability to return so quickly and with such physicality is a result of his fierce work ethic and mental toughness. Throughout his recovery process, the running back stayed focused on doing whatever it took to get back on the field for his teammates. His commitment to the team and his unrelenting drive to succeed have been key factors in his quick return to form.

“I’ve accepted there’s a difference” in physicality between Scottie Montgomery and David Montgomery, a sentiment that highlights just how impressed Scottie is with his player’s resilience. The statement is both a humorous acknowledgment of David’s intense approach to the game and a recognition of the extraordinary nature of his recovery.

David Montgomery’s Leadership in the Backfield

As the Lions head into the playoffs, David Montgomery’s leadership on and off the field will play an important role in their success. His ability to both lead the running back room and perform at a high level when it matters most is crucial for Detroit’s playoff push. As Scottie Montgomery noted, David’s physicality on the field makes him a major asset to the Lions, particularly in high-pressure games.

David’s return gives the Lions a dynamic weapon in the backfield, providing both a solid running presence and a key piece of the team’s offensive attack.

Previous article
What’s On the Menu at Ford Field for the Detroit Lions Divisional Round
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more
- Advertisment -

Recent Comments

Joe B on Kerby Joseph Destroys Matthew Stafford On Social Media
Rezia J Givens on Family Member of Detroit Lions Wide Receiver Killed In Florida
Randal W on Kerby Joseph Destroys Matthew Stafford On Social Media
TINA HESSELMEYER on Scott Harris Discusses Spencer Torkelson’s New Role With Detroit Tigers
Karly Davidson on Jared Goff, Amon-Ra St. Brown Call Out Jameson Williams Following Absurd Comment
theCreedfather on Dan Campbell Fires Back at Criticism Over Lions’ Using Stumblebum Trick Play Against Bears
Les on Detroit Lions Waive Defensive Lineman Following Win Over Bears
Bryan R. Van on Rumor: Red Wings Could Fire Derek Lalonde, Hire 3-Time Stanley Cup Champion
Bryan R Van on Rumor: Red Wings Could Fire Derek Lalonde, Hire 3-Time Stanley Cup Champion
schatzi on Remembering Rickey Henderson, The Stolen Base King of Baseball

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Giving the fans a voice since 2010.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Fan Driven Media LLC. Design by Halo Digital Solutions