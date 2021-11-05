Scottie Pippen blasts Michael Jordan’s decision to retire following murder of his father

Former superstar duo Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen haven’t enjoyed the most cordial of relationships off of the court. In fact, comments made by the pair in the wake of the documentary series “The Last Dance” had many wondering how the two were able to co-exist on the court.

He’s taken aim at Jordan in his new memoir Unguarded, slated for release later this month. And it will contain several shots at Jordan as released in a sneak preview from The New York Times. For example, Pippen writes that the series “glorified Michael Jordan while not giving nearly enough praise to me and my proud teammates.”

“How dare Michael treat us that way after everything we did for him and his precious brand,” Pippen wrote while saying that Jordan “received $10 million for his role in the doc while my teammates and I didn’t earn a dime.”

In one particular scene in the documentary, Jordan referred to Pippen as “selfish” for delaying his foot surgery while also asking to be dealt. And Pippen has pushed back, hard.

“You want to know what selfish is? Selfish is retiring right before the start of training camp when it is too late for the organization to sign free agents,” Pippen wrote, talking about Jordan’s first retirement before the 1993-94 season after the murder of his father James Jordan.

Jordan and Pippen led the Chicago Bulls to two separate title three-peats in the 1990’s.

– – Quote via Bro Bible Link – –