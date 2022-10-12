Seahawks vs. Cardinals: The crazy reason the game may end up getting bumped

Seahawks vs. Cardinals

Featured Videos



This coming Sunday, the Seattle Seahawks will host the Arizona Cardinals in Week 6 of the 2022 NFL Season.

That being said, the Seattle Mariners could also be hosting the Houston Astros on the same day.

Why could the Seahawks vs. Cardinals game be bumped?

According to a report from Field Yates, if the Houston vs. Seattle series goes to a 4th game this Sunday, the Seahawks vs. Cardinals game will be moved back from 4:05 PM ET to 5:30 PM ET.

NFL schedule note: in the event that the Astros-Mariners series goes to a 4th game this Sunday, Seahawks-Cardinals will be moved back from 4:05 PM ET to 5:30 PM ET. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) October 12, 2022

The Seattle Mariners home stadium is close enough to the Seahawks’ home stadium (Lumen Field) that it makes sense to spread the start times out if needed.

What’s going on with the Astros series with Seattle?

As we speak, Houston holds a 1-0 lead in the series. If Houston were to sweep the Mariners, the Seahawks vs. Cardinals game would kick off as planned (4:05 PM ET) on Sunday. If a Game 4 is needed, the game would start at 5:30 PM ET.

The Astros will carry 14 position players and 12 pitchers for their series against the Mariners.

Houston’s Roster for the ALDS

Catchers (2)

Martin Maldonado

Christian Vazquez

Infielders (7)

Jose Altuve

Alex Bregman

Aledmys Diaz

Mauricio Dubon

Yuli Gurriel

David Hensley

Jeremy Pena

Outfielders (5)

Yordan Alvarez

Trey Mancini

Chas McCormick

Jake Meyers

Kyle Tucker

Right-Handed Pitchers (11)

Bryan Abreu

Hunter Brown

Luis Garcia

Cristian Javier

Lance McCullers Jr.

Rafael Montero

Hector Neris

Ryan Pressly

Ryne Stanek

Jose Urquidy

Justin Verlander

Left-Handed Pitchers (1)

Framber Valdez

Seattle’s Roster for the ALDS

Right-Handed Pitchers

Matt Brash

Diego Castillo

Luis Castillo (Game 2 starter)

Matt Festa

Logan Gilbert (Game 1 starter)

George Kirby

Andrés Muñoz

Penn Murfee

Paul Sewald

Erik Swanson

Left-Handed Pitchers

Matthew Boyd

Robbie Ray

Catchers

Curt Casali

Cal Raleigh

Luis Torrens

Infielders

J.P. Crawford

Ty France

Adam Frazier

Dylan Moore

Carlos Santana

Eugenio Suárez

Abraham Toro

Outfielders

Mitch Haniger

Jarred Kelenic

Julio Rodriguez

Taylor Trammell