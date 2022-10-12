Seahawks vs. Cardinals: The crazy reason the game may end up getting bumped

Seahawks vs. Cardinals
This coming Sunday, the Seattle Seahawks will host the Arizona Cardinals in Week 6 of the 2022 NFL Season.
That being said, the Seattle Mariners could also be hosting the Houston Astros on the same day.
Why could the Seahawks vs. Cardinals game be bumped?
According to a report from Field Yates, if the Houston vs. Seattle series goes to a 4th game this Sunday, the Seahawks vs. Cardinals game will be moved back from 4:05 PM ET to 5:30 PM ET.
The Seattle Mariners home stadium is close enough to the Seahawks’ home stadium (Lumen Field) that it makes sense to spread the start times out if needed.
What’s going on with the Astros series with Seattle?
As we speak, Houston holds a 1-0 lead in the series. If Houston were to sweep the Mariners, the Seahawks vs. Cardinals game would kick off as planned (4:05 PM ET) on Sunday. If a Game 4 is needed, the game would start at 5:30 PM ET.
The Astros will carry 14 position players and 12 pitchers for their series against the Mariners.
Houston’s Roster for the ALDS
Catchers (2)
Martin Maldonado
Christian Vazquez
Infielders (7)
Jose Altuve
Alex Bregman
Aledmys Diaz
Mauricio Dubon
Yuli Gurriel
David Hensley
Jeremy Pena
Outfielders (5)
Yordan Alvarez
Trey Mancini
Chas McCormick
Jake Meyers
Kyle Tucker
Right-Handed Pitchers (11)
Bryan Abreu
Hunter Brown
Luis Garcia
Cristian Javier
Lance McCullers Jr.
Rafael Montero
Hector Neris
Ryan Pressly
Ryne Stanek
Jose Urquidy
Justin Verlander
Left-Handed Pitchers (1)
Framber Valdez
Seattle’s Roster for the ALDS
Right-Handed Pitchers
Matt Brash
Diego Castillo
Luis Castillo (Game 2 starter)
Matt Festa
Logan Gilbert (Game 1 starter)
George Kirby
Andrés Muñoz
Penn Murfee
Paul Sewald
Erik Swanson
Left-Handed Pitchers
Matthew Boyd
Robbie Ray
Catchers
Curt Casali
Cal Raleigh
Luis Torrens
Infielders
J.P. Crawford
Ty France
Adam Frazier
Dylan Moore
Carlos Santana
Eugenio Suárez
Abraham Toro
Outfielders
Mitch Haniger
Jarred Kelenic
Julio Rodriguez
Taylor Trammell