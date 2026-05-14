NFL Schedule Rumor: Christmas Day Matchup Leaked

Another intriguing NFL schedule rumor may have surfaced ahead of the league’s official 2026 schedule release.

According to Seattle sports radio personality Dave Mahler, the Seattle Seahawks are expected to host the Los Angeles Rams on Christmas Day.

Mahler posted Wednesday evening that he is “hearing” the NFC West rivals will square off in Seattle on Dec. 25.

At this point, the NFL has not officially confirmed the matchup.

NFL holiday schedule continues to expand

If the rumor proves accurate, it would continue the NFL’s recent push to turn Christmas Day into one of the league’s marquee television windows.

The NFL has aggressively expanded its holiday scheduling footprint in recent years, adding more nationally televised games on both Thanksgiving and Christmas.

A Seahawks vs. Rams matchup would certainly fit the bill from a ratings standpoint.

The rivalry has consistently delivered meaningful late season games, and both franchises are expected to remain in the NFC playoff picture heading into 2026.

Seahawks becoming central figure in early leaks

Interestingly, Seattle has now appeared in multiple schedule rumors over the past 24 hours.

Earlier reports indicated the Seahawks are also expected to host the New England Patriots in the NFL season opener on Sept. 9 in a Super Bowl rematch.

If both reports turn out to be true, Seattle would be receiving two of the league’s premier standalone showcase games during the 2026 season.

That would signal major national expectations surrounding the Seahawks entering the year.

For now, fans will have to wait for the NFL’s official announcement to see whether this latest Christmas Day rumor becomes reality.