Sean McVay involved in scary moment on Rams sideline [Video]

By W.G. Brady  - Senior News Desk Writer
  • The Rams took on the Chiefs on Sunday
  • Rams head coach Sean McVay was a victim of friendly fire

My mom never wanted me to play football because she thought it was too dangerous (I still played), but she always said she would be ok with me coaching the sport. Well, she may have a different opinion if she sees the video you are about to watch of Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay getting blasted on the sideline by his own player. The incident took place on Sunday during the Rams’ game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

What happened to Rams head coach Sean McVay?

Watch as McVay is blasted in the jaw by TE Roger Carter Jr. as he is putting on his helmet to run onto the field.

Holy smokes, that looked like it hurt!

