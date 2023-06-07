Sean McVay reacts to Jared Goff playing at high level for 2022 Detroit Lions

Following a strained relationship between Sean McVay and Jared Goff, the Los Angeles Rams decided to part ways with the former No. 1 pick, trading him to the Detroit Lions in exchange for Matthew Stafford. However, in his first season with the Lions, Goff showed significant improvement, impressing both fans and critics.

Key Points

Goff's strained relationship with McVay led to the Rams trading him to the Lions

Goff worked extensively with Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson , studying old film to develop an offense that suited his strengths.

, studying old film to develop an offense that suited his strengths. Goff successfully limited turnovers, made crucial throws, and involved various members of the Lions' offense.

McVay praised Goff's high-level performance, emphasizing his quick progression through reads and his ability to lead the team.

Goff's statistics reflected his growth, with an impressive touchdown-to-interception ratio and significant passing yardage.

Sean McVay reacts to Jared Goff playing at high level for Detroit Lions

When asked about Goff's performance, McVay acknowledged the quarterback's high level of play, commending his growth, decision-making, and ability to involve multiple offensive players. McVay expressed his satisfaction with Goff's progress and highlighted the mental toughness he exhibited. Despite their past differences, McVay recognized Goff's achievements and his impact on the Lions' offense.

“I think Jared’s played at a really high level. I’ll tell you what though, when you watch what he did last year, he played great. And I think because he’s so conscientious, repetition is the mother of learning. The more you play, the more you learn. You can really see he’s able to get through progressions quickly. They were asking a lot of him. He got a lot of different guys involved, took great care of the football, and so I think he’s only gotten better,” McVay said. “He played really good football here for us, really grateful for those things. But I was really impressed with just the way that he led and the way that he ended up demonstrating a lot of the things that we want to embody, that mental toughness.

“I think he was like 29-7 in terms of touchdowns, interceptions, one of the better ratios, and threw for a bunch of yards and they were one of the top offenses,” McVay continued. “I was really happy to see how well he did. I think that’s probably a fair assessment because he’s only getting better.”

Bottom Line – Acknowledging Growth and Success

Despite the past tensions between Goff and McVay, the Rams' former quarterback has proven his ability to excel in a new environment. Goff's dedication to improving his game, combined with the guidance of Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, has resulted in a significant resurgence. Sean McVay's acknowledgment of Goff's accomplishments highlights the quarterback's growth and the positive impact he had on the Lions' offense. As Goff continues to develop, his success serves as a reminder that individuals can thrive given the right circumstances and support.