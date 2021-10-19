Sean McVay says he has some regrets over how Matthew Stafford trade was handled

The biggest move of the NFL offseason is when the Los Angeles Rams acquired Matthew Stafford by trading Jared Goff and a trio of draft picks to the Detroit Lions.

This coming Sunday, the Rams will host the Lions in a matchup between two teams who are on opposite ends of the spectrum when talking about true Super Bowl contenders.

On Monday, Rams head coach Sean McVay spoke to reporters and he admitted that he does have some regrets over the way the Goff/Stafford trade was handled on his end.

“I wish there was a better, (clearer) communication,” McVay said. “You don’t want to catch guys off guard. I would do it differently if those situations were to arise in the future.”

