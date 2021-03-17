Sean McVay says Michael Brockers helped set culture with Los Angeles Rams

by

The Detroit Lions pulled off a late night trade with the Los Angeles Rams, their second deal with their Hollywood counterparts in 2021.

Detroit acquired DL Michael Brockers, who had spent the past nine years with the Rams and was their longest tenured player:

And if Rams head coach Sean McVay’s past comments regarding Brockers are any indication, Lions fans are going to be happy with the acquisition.

Check out what McVay had to say about Brockers this past January, lauding the veteran’s presence and his role in creating a winning culture in Los Angeles:

Will Brockers help be part of the new culture in Detroit?

