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TodayRed Wingsat EDM · 9:30 PMStarts in 8h 38m · ESPN+, DSN

Report: Packers Could Lose Their Starting Center for Weeks

Detroit Sports Nation graphic on the Sean Rhyan injury report
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Green Bay Packers center Sean Rhyan left Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions in the first quarter with an ankle injury, and Monday brought worse news. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported that Rhyan is believed to have suffered a high-ankle sprain.

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“#Packers C Sean Rhyan, who left Sunday’s game with an ankle injury, is believed to have suffered a high-ankle sprain, sources say. X-Rays were negative, and he has an MRI today. But high-ankle sprains are often 4-6 week injuries,” Rapoport wrote.

Sean Rhyan Was Not the Only Center Green Bay Lost

Not only did they lose Rhyan in the first quarter, but backup Jacob Monk was also injured in the first quarter and finished the game with third-stringer John Williams at center. The Packers’ own in-game report said Monk “sustained a quad injury, resulting in John Williams coming in at center.”

Williams is a second-year pro who had been working as a backup left tackle, not as a center. “To lose two guys at center that quickly in the game was a little bit terrifying, but I thought he did a really good job,” head coach Matt LaFleur said after the 20-17 loss.

Green Bay’s interior offensive line is going to be a major problem on such a short week. They are next facing the Carolina Panthers on Thursday, Oct. 29.

What It Means for the NFC North Playoff Race

With Green Bay now having questions at the interior offensive line, they will have to make sure it doesn’t become a weakness for them on such a short week. The Packers currently hold the seventh seed in the NFC at 4-3 and the Lions currently hold the sixth at 4-2.

Green Bay and Detroit will not play each other again until Week 18. Rhyan should be back for the Packers by then. With that being said, Green Bay losing its starting center for the next several weeks will no doubt impact the playoff race in the NFC North.

Drafted with AI assistance, edited and fact-checked by DSN staff.

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Glenn Kaplan

Glenn Kaplan covers all of Detroit sports on this website. I have written for different outlets in the past for Gridiron Heroics, Wisconsin Sports Heroics, the Sporting News, and other outlets. Big NHL fan.
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