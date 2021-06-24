Seattle Kraken hire first head coach in franchise history

The Seattle Kraken will officially take part in their first NHL season in 2021-22 and on Thursday, they announced their first-ever head coach.

As you can see below, the Kraken have officially named Dave Hakstol as their first head coach in franchise history.

Hakstol previously coached the Philadelphia Flyers from 2015-2019, where he compiled a 134-101-42 record.

