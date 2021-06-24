Seattle Kraken hire first head coach in franchise history

Sharing is caring!

The Seattle Kraken will officially take part in their first NHL season in 2021-22 and on Thursday, they announced their first-ever head coach.

As you can see below, the Kraken have officially named Dave Hakstol as their first head coach in franchise history.

Hakstol previously coached the Philadelphia Flyers from 2015-2019, where he compiled a 134-101-42 record.

SEATTLE, WE GOT OUR GUY! Dave Hakstol (@hakstol2), has been named the the first-ever head coach in #SeaKraken history! Get to know our new bench boss → https://t.co/uiBhw09CfE pic.twitter.com/fe9p7Hry64 — Seattle Kraken (@SeattleKraken) June 24, 2021