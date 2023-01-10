Merch
    Seattle Seahawks

    Seattle Seahawks disrespect Detroit with ‘Thank You’ tweet

    By W.G. Brady

    Heading into Week 18, the Seattle Seahawks‘ path to the 2022 NFL Playoffs was simple. First, they had to handle their own business by defeating the Los Angeles Rams, and second, they needed some help. That help was the Detroit Lions beating the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football. If those two things happened, the Seahawks would get the No. 7 seed in the NFC. As we know, the Seahawks did win and so did the Lions.

    How did the Seattle Seahawks disrespect Detroit?

    Following the Lions’ win over the Packers on Sunday Night Football, whoever runs the Seahawks’ Twitter account decided to tweet out a message to thank the Lions for allowing them to get into the playoffs.

    Check it out and see if you notice the problem.

    As you can see, while attempting to thank the Lions, the Seahawks disrespected the city of Detroit by using a photo of Chicago as the background in their “Thank You” message.

    A) How does this happen, and B) How is it still up on Twitter?

    Seattle Seahawks

