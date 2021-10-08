Seattle Seahawks get awful news regarding Russell Wilson

After Russell Wilson initially injured his finger on Thursday night against the Los Angeles Rams, he was able to come back in the game for a short period of time before eventually being pulled.

Now, Ian Rapoport is reporting that the Seahawks could be without Wilson for as much as six weeks.

Wilson had surgery on Friday but it was more complicated than expected as it involved screws.

 

