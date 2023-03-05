Seattle Seahawks poach coach from Mel Tucker, Michigan State

Pass-rush specialist coach Brandon Jordan is leaving Mel Tucker and Michigan State after one season on staff to take a job with the Seattle Seahawks. Jordan, who was hired in January 2022 after training some of the top pass rushers in the NFL, helped the Spartans land three highly recruited defensive ends in the 2023 class. This is the second departure from the Spartans' staff since the end of last season.

Key points:

Brandon Jordan is leaving MSU to take a job with the Seattle Seahawks after one season on staff.

Jordan was hired in January 2022 after building a successful career training some of the top pass rushers in the NFL.

Jordan helped the Spartans land three highly recruited defensive ends in the 2023 class.

This is the second departure from MSU's staff since the end of last season.

Defensive line coach Marco Coleman also left to return to his alma mater, Georgia Tech.

MSU has not yet officially confirmed Jordan's departure.

The Big Picture: Impact of Losing Key Recruiting Asset

Brandon Jordan's departure from Michigan State is significant for several reasons. First, he was instrumental in helping the Spartans land three highly recruited defensive ends in the 2023 class. Losing him could potentially hurt Michigan State's ability to recruit top talent in the future. Second, Jordan's departure is the second from Michigan State's staff since the end of last season, which could signal instability within the program. Third, Jordan's success training top pass rushers in the NFL makes his departure a loss for the Spartans in terms of coaching talent.

The Bottom Line – Michigan State Must Find a Way to Keep Top Talent

- Advertisement -

Though coaches leave colleges for NFL jobs on a regular basis, there is no question about it that Brandon Jordan's departure from MSU is a blow to the program's recruiting efforts and coaching talent. The Spartans will need to find a way to replace Jordan, both as an on-field coach and as a recruiter. You can bet that Tucker already has some replacements for Jordan in mind.