Seattle Seahawks punter pulls off a double punt vs. Rams [Video]

If you failed to tune in for Thursday night’s game between the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams, you missed something that you may never again see.

Take a look as Seahawks punter Michael Dickson makes what could be the special teams play of the century after having his initial punt blocked.

That’s right, folks, you just witnessed the ultra-rare double punt!

Originally, Dickson was flagged for the double punt but it was later determined that it was a legal play.

Here is the explanation of why it was legal, via @NFLOfficiating. The only problem is that Dickson looked to be past the line of scrimmage when he punted the second time.

You be the judge.

In #LARvsSEA, the punt was blocked and recovered by the kicking team. The punter kicks the ball again from behind the line of scrimmage. This is a legal kick and the result of the play was the ball was ruled down at the 11 yard line. pic.twitter.com/saAYrCKlzp — NFL Officiating (@NFLOfficiating) October 8, 2021