Seattle Seahawks punter pulls off a double punt vs. Rams [Video]

If you failed to tune in for Thursday night’s game between the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams, you missed something that you may never again see.

Take a look as Seahawks punter Michael Dickson makes what could be the special teams play of the century after having his initial punt blocked.

That’s right, folks, you just witnessed the ultra-rare double punt!

Originally, Dickson was flagged for the double punt but it was later determined that it was a legal play.

Here is the explanation of why it was legal, via @NFLOfficiating. The only problem is that Dickson looked to be past the line of scrimmage when he punted the second time.

You be the judge.

