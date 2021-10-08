Seattle Seahawks punter pulls off a double punt vs. Rams [Video]

If you failed to tune in for Thursday night’s game between the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams, you missed something that you may never again see.
Take a look as Seahawks punter Michael Dickson makes what could be the special teams play of the century after having his initial punt blocked.
Ummm 🤔pic.twitter.com/fJGwTliyPa
— Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) October 8, 2021
That’s right, folks, you just witnessed the ultra-rare double punt!
Originally, Dickson was flagged for the double punt but it was later determined that it was a legal play.
Here is the explanation of why it was legal, via @NFLOfficiating. The only problem is that Dickson looked to be past the line of scrimmage when he punted the second time.
You be the judge.
In #LARvsSEA, the punt was blocked and recovered by the kicking team. The punter kicks the ball again from behind the line of scrimmage. This is a legal kick and the result of the play was the ball was ruled down at the 11 yard line. pic.twitter.com/saAYrCKlzp
— NFL Officiating (@NFLOfficiating) October 8, 2021