Seattle Seahawks QB Russell Wilson addresses trade rumor

On Wednesday, Jordan Schultz reported that Seattle Seahawks QB Russell Wilson would strongly consider waiving his no-trade clause to be dealt to the Giants, Broncos, and Saints.

Well, Wilson caught wind of that report and on Thursday, he made his intentions very clear.

“My hope is not just to fulfill (my contract with the Seahawks, but) hopefully I get to play here for 20 years of my career,” Wilson said when asked if he wants to remain with Seattle.