Seattle Seahawks QB Russell Wilson decides on where he will play in 2021

It has been a crazy offseason when it comes to NFL quarterbacks and one quarterback who has been a big part of that is Russell Wilson.

Wilson, who is the signal-caller for the Seattle Seahawks, has been vocal about his frustrations with being sacked so much and he has even gone as far as releasing places he would like to be traded to.

Well, according to Carlos Dunlap, Wilson is not going anywhere.

Dunlap, who just signed a 2-year, $16 million contract said that he talked to Wilson before he signed because he wanted to make sure he was sticking around and Wilson assured him that is the case.

From Sports Illustrated:

“I did ask him if, obviously, he was going to be with us,” the two-time Pro Bowl defensive end said. “Because if I’m coming back, I’m coming back because I see him as my quarterback—and the rest of the team. I want to pick up where we left off (in 2020).

“And he told me that he’s with us and that he’s here to stay. And he said, ‘Let’s go Hawks!’ These words are not his words, verbatim. They are my explanation of how I interpreted what he said.”

In 2020, Wilson was sacked a whopping 47 times, which was the third-most in the entire NFL so it is not a surprise that he is a bit frustrated.

But, it looks like we will see him in a Seahawks uniform for the 2021 campaign.