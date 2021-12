It has been a disappointing season so far for the Seattle Seahawks as they sit at 5-10 with just two games remaining on their regular-season schedule.

On Sunday, the Seahawks will host a scrappy Detroit Lions team who will be looking to pick up their third win of the season.

Here is the Seahawks’ initial Week 17 Injury Report. As you can see, DK Metcalf did not practice on Wednesday with an injured foot.