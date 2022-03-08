in NFL

Seattle Seahawks trade QB Russell Wilson in blockbuster deal

17 Views

On the day that Aaron Rodgers inked a massive new deal to stay in the frozen tundra of Green Bay, another Super Bowl-winning quarterback is on his way to a new destination.

The Seattle Seahawks have traded Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos in a blockbuster deal that will see multiple first-round draft selections, as well as additional draft selections and roster players,  head back the other way. The deal is pending a physical as well as Wilson’s approval.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

GIPHY App Key not set. Please check settings

NFL world reacts to blockbuster trade involving Russell Wilson