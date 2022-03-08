Seattle Seahawks trade QB Russell Wilson in blockbuster deal

On the day that Aaron Rodgers inked a massive new deal to stay in the frozen tundra of Green Bay, another Super Bowl-winning quarterback is on his way to a new destination.
The Seattle Seahawks have traded Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos in a blockbuster deal that will see multiple first-round draft selections, as well as additional draft selections and roster players, head back the other way. The deal is pending a physical as well as Wilson’s approval.
