Seattle Seahawks tweet hilarious video clip after trading Russell Wilson

On Tuesday afternoon, news broke that the Seattle Seahawks had traded QB Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos for an absolute haul.
Just moments ago, the Seahawks tweeted out a hilarious video clip following the trade.
As you can see, the video clip comes from the movie Cast Away, which features the great Tom Hanks.
Check it out.
— Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) March 8, 2022
FROM EARLIER:
On the day that Aaron Rodgers inked a massive new deal to stay in the frozen tundra of Green Bay, another Super Bowl-winning quarterback is on his way to a new destination.
The Seattle Seahawks have traded Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos in a blockbuster deal that will see multiple first-round draft selections, as well as additional draft selections and roster players, head back the other way. The deal is pending a physical as well as Wilson’s approval.
Blockbuster: After weeks of negotiations, in one of the largest trades in NFL history, the Seattle Seahawks and Denver Broncos have agreed to terms for a deal involving Super-Bowl winning QB Russell Wilson, sources tell ESPN.
Trade is pending a physical and Wilson’s approval. pic.twitter.com/oRFDV8Ehyx
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 8, 2022
Included as part of the deal headed back to Seattle are quarterback Drew Lock, as well as DL Shelby Harris:
More compensation for Seattle: Seahawks get back talented DL Shelby Harris, whom Denver considers a locker-room leader, along with QB Drew Lock…and multiple picks.
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 8, 2022
Additionally, the deal includes TE Noah Fant, two 1st round picks, two 2nd round picks, and a 5th round pick.
Full trade details: #Seahawks trade Russell Wilson and a 4th-round pick to the #Broncos for TE Noah Fant, QB Drew Lock, DL Shelby Harris, two 1st-round picks (No. 9 overall and 2023), two 2nd-round picks and a 5th-round pick, as others have noted.
— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) March 8, 2022
GIPHY App Key not set. Please check settings