Sharing is caring!

Sometimes, you just have to tip your cap to your opponent.

Seattle Mariners outfielder Jake Fraley robbed Detroit’s Isaac Paredes of what would have been the game-winning walk-off home run in the bottom of the 9th inning at Comerica Park, and turned it into a double play:

JAKE FRALEY ROBS A WALKOFF HOMERUN IN DETROIT AND DOUBLES HAASE OFF AT FIRST BASE TO SEND IT TO EXTRAS pic.twitter.com/JLrj4ZH77K — Ben Verlander (@Verly32) June 10, 2021