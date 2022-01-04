SEC coordinator mentioned as replacement for Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh

UPDATE:

In response to today’s report from Bruce Feldman of The Athletic, Adam Rittenberg of ESPN says that if Jim Harbaugh left Michigan, he believes that Alabama OC Bill O’Brien would generate some traction for the Job. Rittenberg adds that O’Brien would have been a serious candidate after the 2020 season had Harbaugh and Michigan parted ways.

Rittenberg also says that Josh Gattis and Mike Hart would be internal options to replace Harbaugh.

If Harbaugh left, would expect #Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien to generate some traction for the job. He would have been a serious candidate after the 2020 season if Michigan and Harbaugh parted ways. There are internal options, too (Gattis, Hart). — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) January 5, 2022

ORIGINAL REPORT:

According to a report from The Athletic, Jim Harbaugh may be seriously considering leaving Michigan for the NFL.

From The Athletic:

And now, The Athletic is hearing rumblings, both from the NFL side and at Michigan, that Harbaugh might be tempted to leave the Wolverines to return to the NFL. “I think it’s real,” said one source this week when asked about the possibility of Harbaugh being interested in heading back to the NFL.

The Athletic goes on to suggest the Las Vegas Raiders and Chicago Bears could be hard for Harbaugh to turn down.