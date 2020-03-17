47.1 F
Detroit Tigers News

Second New York Yankees minor league player tests positive for COVID-19

Two players in the New York Yankees organization have tested positive for coronavirus.

By Michael Whitaker


Michael Whitaker
Always at the front lines of Detroit Sports.

The New York Yankees were the first Major League Baseball organization to be officially affected by the outbreak of COVID-19 when a minor league player in their system tested positive for the illness and was quarantined.

And now, a second member of the team’s minor league system has tested positive, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan.

The identities of both players have yet to be released, though Yankees GM Brian Cashman said on Sunday that the first player “feels much better” and that he remains isolated despite his symptoms subsiding.

The MLB has officially cancelled Spring Training and pushed back the start of their regular season in an effort to curb the spread of the illness.

Quotes via TSN

SourceTSN Staff
ViaTSN
Previous articleFormer Detroit Tigers P Justin Verlander undergoes surgery, will miss six weeks
Next articleEach MLB team to commit $1 million to displaced stadium employees

