Sunday, July 5, 2020
Could we see Michigan vs. Ohio State twice this coming football season?

U of M News
Updated:
By Arnold Powell

With COVID-19 flaring up throughout the United States, there has been growing concern that it could end up having a significant impact on the 2020 college football season.

In a piece published by Sports Illustrated WolverineDigest, Michael Spath claims sources of his within the University of Michigan, including coaches, have indicated that nobody wants to travel or stay in a hotel.

“They’ve had a large number of positive COVID tests and not everyone is asymptomatic – you may find this hard to believe because we’re football coaches and supposedly we’re all fire-and-brimstone, rub-dirt on it, run-through-brick-wall personality types, but there is very real concern about our exposure, taking it home to our families, spreading it through our communities and impacting our loved ones,” this U-M program insider shared. 

“No one is excited to travel. No one wants to get on a plane. No one wants to stay in a hotel.”

One “prominent coach” told Spath that there will be Big Ten schools who decide not to play at all in 2020, which will leave teams that do play with holes in their schedule. This would force the teams who decide to play to try and fill their schedules, with one option being playing home-and-homes with conference opponents.

“It’s going to be the wild, wild west pretty soon,” one prominent coach said. “At some point, more schools will start announcing they will not play this season and we could be left with eight games on our schedule while Ohio State has 11 and Indiana has 10. The schools that decide to play football will be scrambling to fill games and you could see home-and-homes with conference opponents.”

Could we see Michigan vs. Ohio State twice in 2020? What about Michigan vs. Michigan State twice? According to this report, it sure does seem very possible.

