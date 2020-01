If you are a friend or family member of Tristan Thompson you may want to close your eyes. If you are anybody else, you have to see Detroit Pistons rookie Sekou Doumbouya’s first official baptism of a grown man. Check out the staredown after too!

Sekou Doumbouya is 19 years old… That was nasty. pic.twitter.com/mKd9VLsAr2 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 8, 2020