Senior Bowl executive director reveals 4 players who declined invite

If you have been following along, Jim Nagy, who is the executive director of the Reese’s Senior Bowl, has already released the list of players who will be participating in this year’s game in Mobile and he has also been slowly rolling out which players will be on each team (coached by Lions and Jets).

During a recent spot on the Detroit Lions Podcast, Nagy revealed that only four players turned down invites to play in the 2022 Senior Bowl.

From LionsWire:

“There’s only three seniors that declined the invite,” Nagy said. “No four–four. Aidan Hutchinson from Michigan, Chris Olave the receiver from Ohio State and Jordan Davis the nose tackle from Georgia. And then an offensive lineman from Ohio State, Thayer Munford.”

It does not come as much of a surprise at all that Hutchinson turned down the invite as he has already established himself as one of the top prospects in this cycle.