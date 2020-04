Everyone around here knows just how good that former Detroit Red Wings forward Sergei Fedorov was on the ice, but who remembers that he would occasionally drop the gloves?

Let’s throw it back to 1992 when the Red Wings hosted the Pittsburgh Penguins at Joe Louis Arena, and Fedorov had had just about enough of then Penguins forward (and future Red Wing) Bob Errey:

Sergei certainly held his own in that one!