Sergei Fedorov favored to land with Detroit Red Wings

Sergei Fedorov spent the first 13 of his NHL career with the Detroit Red Wings and now, it seems like there is a solid chance that he will be coming back to Hockeytown.

According to the latest odds from BetOnline, Fedorov is currently a slight favorite (+350) to become the Red Wings’ next head coach.

Fedorov currently leads Pete DeBoer (+400), Bruce Cassidy (+450), Barry Trotz (+600), and Rikard Gronborg (+600) with the best odds to land a gig in Detroit.

Here are the current odds via BetOnline:

Could unretired No. 91 jersey keep Sergei Fedorov from return?

At the end of the 2021-22 regular season, it did not take long for the Red Wings to announce that Jeff Blashill would not be returning as their head coach for the 2022-23 campaign.

The question is, will Red Wings GM call upon his former teammate Sergei Fedorov to be Blahill’s replacement?

Time will tell but there has been some animosity between Fedorov and the Red Wings as they still have not retired his No. 91 jersey.

Back in 2015, former Red Wings GM Ken Holland said he and the powers that be that that time would consider retiring Fedorov’s number.

“At the appropriate time I’ll weigh in, we’ll talk about whether his number should go in the rafters or not,” Holland said, mentioning input in the decision would come from owners Mike Ilitch and Marian Ilitch and senior vice president Jimmy Devellano. “But certainly, being selected to go in the Hall of Fame is an incredible accomplishment. He was a great player and a great Red Wing. Certainly worth serious consideration.”

Nation, how would you feel about Sergei Fedorov being named as the Detroit Red Wings’ next head coach?

