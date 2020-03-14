36.1 F
Saturday, March 14, 2020
Detroit Red Wings News

Several NHL teams have committed financial support to displaced workers

By Michael Whitaker

Michael Whitaker
Always at the front lines of Detroit Sports.

As the NHL and NBA seasons have been put on hiatus, we’ve seen several acts of generosity from players in both leagues who have committed financial support to displaced arena workers.

Several other teams have decided to step up to the plate and provide additional financial support for their employees who are being affected by the game postponements as the spread of COVID-19 continues.

For those interested, here are the teams (so far) that have committed to support their workers during the hiatus of game play:

-Anaheim Ducks
-Chicago Blackhawks
-Dallas Stars
-Detroit Red Wings
-Edmonton Oilers
-Florida Panthers
-Los Angeles Kings
-Nashville Predators
-New Jersey Devils
-New York Rangers
-Philadelphia Flyers
-Pittsburgh Penguins
-San Jose Sharks
-Tampa Bay Lightning
-Toronto Maple Leafs
-Washington Capitals

We certainly hope that other teams decide to step up and do the same!

