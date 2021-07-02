Sha’Carri Richardson booted from Olympics because of chemical found in marijuana

Sharing is caring!

According to reports, American champion Sha’Carri Richardson will not be allowed to run the 100-meter race in the Tokyo Olympics after testing positive for a chemical found in marijuana.

Richardson, who won the 100-meter Olympic trials on June 19 with a time of 10.86 seconds, was expected to square off against Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce of Jamaica in what was being hyped as “one of the most highly anticipated races of the Olympics.”

“I was definitely triggered and blinded by emotions, blinded by badness, and hurting, and hiding hurt,” she said on “Today.” “I know I can’t hide myself, so in some type of way, I was trying to hide my pain.”

