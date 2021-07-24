Shai Buium describes ‘dream come true’ of being drafted by Red Wings

Sharing is caring!

The Detroit Red Wings selected defenseman Shai Buium from Sioux City (USHL) with the 36th overall selection in Round 2 of the 2021 NHL Draft shortly after dealing the 38th and 128th picks to Vegas.

A physically imposing defenseman at 6’3, Buium picked up four goals and 22 assists while appearing in 50 games for Sioux City in the USHL. And after having grown up idolizing two of the greatest players in Red Wings history, you can only imagine the excitement he felt when his name was called.

“Growing up, Detroit was my favorite team when Nicklas Lidstrom and Pavel Datsyuk were there,” Buium explained shortly after the pick became official. “They were my two favorite players. It’s like a dream come true being drafted by the Detroit Red Wings.”

“I’m super excited to be a part of this organization.”

RedLine Report said of Buium: “Big, mobile defender came out of nowhere. Big upside. . . . Both imposing and highly mobile. Nobody came farther, faster as Buium left Shattuck Prep early in the season for the USHL and just took off. He’s willing to bang bodies and can skate the puck out of danger and go end-to-end. He’s got a huge point blast, makes rocket stretch passes, and has the vision to be a big offensive contributor.”

“I’ll be able to be a solid top defenseman in the NHL,” he described of his playing style. “Playing a two way game, hopefully I’ll bring my offensive game to it.”

