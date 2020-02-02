This will definitely go down as one of the more lively halftime performances in Super Bowl history.
Shakira and Jennifer Lopez’s full Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show
This will definitely go down as one of the more lively halftime performances in Super Bowl history. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pILCn6VO_RU
Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show performers revealed
For those of you wondering who you will get to see in the Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show, here...
Detroit Lions HC Matt Patricia makes interesting revelation
Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia has made it clear that he often hides his true personality to protect...
Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show performers revealed
For those of you wondering who you will get to see in the Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show, here you go! From NFL.com: Press release Pepsi, the...
Detroit Lions HC Matt Patricia makes interesting revelation
Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia has made it clear that he often hides his true personality to protect his players and his family. http://gty.im/1031046440 During...
Did Tom Brady just reveal where he will play in 2020 via a Super Bowl commercial?
One of the biggest questions heading into the NFL offseason is where will Tom Brady play in 2020? Well, we now may know the answer...
Concession prices at Super Bowl LIV are crazy
It already cost a few thousand dollars just to get into the stadium for Super Bowl LIV in Miami, so why not shell out...
