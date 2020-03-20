Shannon Sharpe calls out Lions HC Matt Patricia, Darius Slay responds

To say that Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia has come under attack following Darius Slay tossing him under the bus on Thursday would be an understatement. That attack continued on Friday when Shannon Sharpe called out Patricia on “Undisputed” with Skip Bayless.

“Matt Patricia, you need to understand you can’t do that, because you’re not Coach Belichick.”

.@ShannonSharpe on Darius Slay 'losing respect' for Matt Patricia based on how he addresses his players: "Matt Patricia, you need to understand you can't do that, because you're not Coach Belichick." pic.twitter.com/iPUlB2q4m9 — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) March 20, 2020







After seeing Sharpe’s comments, Slay took to Twitter to say Sharpe “was right on point.”

My guys @ShannonSharpe @RealSkipBayless was right on point. Much respect✊🏽 — Darius Slay (@_bigplayslay23) March 21, 2020

The piling on continues.