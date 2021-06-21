Shaquille O’Neal absolutely destroys 76ers Ben Simmons following Game 7 loss [Video]

by

On Sunday night, the Philadelphia 76ers lost to the Atlanta Hawks in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals and a large part of that was the play (or lack thereof) of 76ers F Ben Simmons.

Late in the game, Simmons passed up an easy dunk to pass the ball to a teammate and social media exploded on him.

Following the game, NBA on TNT analyst Shaquille O’Neal absolutely destroyed Simmons.

“If he was in my locker room I would have knocked his ass out,” O’Neal said.

