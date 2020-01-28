32.1 F
Tuesday, January 28, 2020
Detroit Pistons News

Shaquille O’Neal breaks down while talking about Kobe Bryant [Video]

By Don Drysdale

Don Drysdale
I am a fan of all Detroit sports and LOVE to write about them!

It has been an extremely emotional couple of days as the world mourns the loss of Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and the 7 others who were killed in a helicopter crash on Sunday.

Embed from Getty Images

On Tuesday evening, Bryant’s former teammate Shaquille O’Neal broke down in tears as he spoke about the death of Kobe and the things that won’t be able to happen now that he is gone.

Our thoughts and prayers continue to go out to the family and friends of Kobe and the others who died way too soon.

