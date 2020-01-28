Shaquille O’Neal breaks down while talking about Kobe Bryant [Video]

It has been an extremely emotional couple of days as the world mourns the loss of Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and the 7 others who were killed in a helicopter crash on Sunday.
On Tuesday evening, Bryant’s former teammate Shaquille O’Neal broke down in tears as he spoke about the death of Kobe and the things that won’t be able to happen now that he is gone.
Shaq 💔🥺 pic.twitter.com/G4zGLKHIUU
— Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) January 29, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers continue to go out to the family and friends of Kobe and the others who died way too soon.