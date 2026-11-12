The San Jose Sharks have been one of the teams interested in a Simon Edvinsson trade with the Detroit Red Wings. The Sharks’ record this season is 8-11-2 with 18 points. With San Jose losing once again on Wednesday night, 3-2 in a shootout to the Pittsburgh Penguins, is San Jose on the verge of being desperate in trying to land Edvinsson?

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Apr 13, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Detroit Red Wings defenseman Simon Edvinsson (77) controls the puck against the Tampa Bay Lightning in the first period at Benchmark International Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

The calendar is what makes any of this urgent. Edvinsson is still unsigned, and the Red Wings have him on their injured non-roster list because of the contract standoff, according to his ESPN player page. Chris Johnston of TSN said on Nov. 5 that “Dec. 1 remains an important date. He has to have a contract by that point and time.” Every suitor, San Jose included, has a little under three weeks to work with.

The Simon Edvinsson Trade Pitch Detroit Already Rejected

Lyle Richardson of The Hockey News wrote, “Curtis Pashelka of The Mercury News noted that Grier made a pitch for Edvinsson, but the Red Wings rejected it. He wondered if the Sharks GM is reluctant to part with young center Michael Misa as part of the deal.”

Michael Misa Is the Piece San Jose Will Not Move

Michael Misa was the second overall pick in the 2025 NHL Draft by San Jose. He is only 19 years old and is viewed as a big part of the future for the Sharks. In 21 games played this season for San Jose, he has scored four goals and has recorded seven assists, along with a plus/minus rating of -6.

Misa played in 45 games during his rookie season in 2025-26. He scored nine goals and recorded 12 assists, along with a plus/minus rating of -2. If the Red Wings are going to trade Edvinsson to the Sharks, it feels as if Detroit will want Misa back as part of a package. The Sharks may need a defenseman, but for their sake, they should not give him up unless they feel truly desperate to change things on the blue line now.

Red Wings Need a Young Center for the Future

Detroit could ask San Jose for defenseman Keaton Verhoeff, the ninth pick in the 2026 draft, or winger Ivar Stenberg, who went second overall that year, but the ultimate issue for the Red Wings is down the middle. With Dylan Larkin no longer playing for Detroit, the Red Wings need help down the middle for the future. Larkin told the club he would not play for the Red Wings again and has been suspended without pay since Oct. 29 while he waits on a trade. Yes, Emmitt Finnie has been a very nice story at center for this team.

With that being said, Detroit needs to land a young NHL center in potential trades involving Edvinsson and Dylan Larkin. It is clear that Red Wings interim general manager Shawn Horcoff wants centers, and Johnston noted that Horcoff “is auditioning for his job” while he makes these calls. This is why the Red Wings want Misa if they are to give Edvinsson up. If Detroit can somehow convince San Jose to give up Misa, then it could be a major story. Otherwise, this feels like it may go nowhere.