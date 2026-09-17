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TodayTigersat CHW · 7:40 PMStarts in 19h 30m · MLB.TV, Tigers.TV, CHSN

Shawn Horcoff Addresses Simon Edvinsson’s Contract Future

Simon Edvinsson contract
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Shawn Horcoff is making a new contract for Simon Edvinsson one of his immediate priorities as interim general manager of the Detroit Red Wings.

Speaking during Wednesday’s press conference, Horcoff offered a direct assessment of where the defenseman’s contract stands on Detroit’s agenda.

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“Obviously, that’s a priority for us.”

He also made clear how the organization views Edvinsson.

“Simon is a fantastic player and a bright spot in our organization.”

The most encouraging portion concerned Horcoff’s hope for getting an agreement completed.

“We’re going to get to work on that contract as soon as we can and hopefully have something done here shortly.”

That gives fans a clear statement of intent following Horcoff’s appointment as interim GM. It does not establish a signing date, but it puts Edvinsson’s contract firmly among the front office’s immediate tasks.

Simon Edvinsson injury Simon Simon Edvinsson contractEdvinsson contract Simon Edvinsson contract Simon Edvinsson contract

Simon Edvinsson Contract Gets Attention From Both Sides

Horcoff’s comments follow an encouraging update from Edvinsson’s agent, J.P. Barry.

According to The Malik Report’s translation of Expressen’s reporting, Barry said discussions were underway and Horcoff had authority to negotiate on Detroit’s behalf.

Together, the updates indicate that the contract is receiving attention from both sides. Horcoff has publicly identified it as a priority, while the agent has described contact with the executive handling negotiations.

That is meaningful during a leadership transition. Horcoff’s responsibilities include roster decisions and salary-cap management, according to his official organizational biography.

Detroit therefore has someone empowered to address the agreement while Chris Ilitch continues the search for a permanent hockey operations leader.

Horcoff’s Optimism Comes Without a Firm Deadline

The word “hopefully” matters in Horcoff’s answer. His desire to finish the deal shortly should not be mistaken for confirmation that salary and term have been settled.

Still, the message is encouraging: Detroit values Edvinsson, considers his contract important and intends to work toward a resolution.

The next step is turning that stated priority into an agreement.

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Richard Knight

Richard Knight is a sports writer covering Detroit sports with a focus on the Detroit Lions, Tigers, Red Wings, Pistons, and Michigan athletics. He provides news, analysis, game coverage, and commentary for passionate Detroit sports fans, delivering timely updates and insights on the teams and stories that matter most across the Motor City sports landscape.
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