The Dylan Larkin trade drama continues to hang over the Detroit Red Wings, but interim general manager Shawn Horcoff made one thing crystal clear Wednesday: Detroit is standing behind its former captain.

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During his October 14 press conference, Horcoff addressed Larkin’s uncertain future, his difficult return from injury, and the negative reaction he initially received from fans at Little Caesars Arena. While the Red Wings still have not resolved Larkin’s trade request, Horcoff’s comments offered a strong vote of confidence in the 30-year-old center.

Oct 13, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin (71) skates with the puck in the second period against the New Jersey Devils at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Shawn Horcoff Defends Dylan Larkin

When asked for an update on Larkin’s situation, Horcoff described it as “status quo,” indicating there was no significant development to announce regarding the trade request.

However, Horcoff was far more detailed when discussing everything Larkin has dealt with over the past several weeks.

“With Dylan, a few things. He’s had a tough month. Obviously there’s a lot going on with Dylan, but I think on top of it, the injury probably came at a really inopportune time for him. I think it’s going to take some time, and he’s working back through that, and it’s only going to get easier for him as things go on here and he starts to find his game and his legs a little bit more. It hasn’t been easy for him.”

Those comments, delivered during Horcoff’s October 14 media availability, reflect an organization that understands Larkin is dealing with more than the usual early-season challenges. Between the uncertainty surrounding his future, losing the captaincy, and recovering from an upper-body injury, the veteran center has experienced an unusually difficult start to the season.

As we previously detailed when Larkin suffered his injury, the setback occurred during off-ice training and prevented him from participating fully at the beginning of training camp. He subsequently missed Detroit’s first two regular-season games before returning against the Ottawa Senators on October 6.

Horcoff Sends Strong Message About Larkin’s Commitment

Perhaps the most significant takeaway from Wednesday’s press conference was Horcoff’s public defense of Larkin’s professionalism despite the uncomfortable circumstances.

The interim GM made it clear that Larkin continues to have the organization’s support, while acknowledging that fans have begun responding more positively to his effort.

As Horcoff explained while discussing Larkin’s reception in Detroit:

“He’s got the full support of management and his teammates and the coaching staff in there, and he’s come back and really came to play right off the bat. And I think the fans have recognized that.”

Horcoff also addressed the difficult reception Larkin received upon returning to Little Caesars Arena. Rather than criticizing fans for expressing their frustration, he suggested Larkin’s effort has helped change the atmosphere.

“Obviously there were some tough times for him, I would say, early, but through his effort and through his work and obviously the acknowledgement of it being a difficult situation and Dylan, to his own word, manning up to it, I think you’re starting to see a little bit of reaction from the fans in terms of understanding that, listen, Dylan’s here and he’s doing the best to play his best out there for the Red Wings.”

Those words carry additional weight considering the circumstances surrounding Larkin’s return. As we reported when Red Wings fans booed Larkin during his first shift, the reaction was immediate and unmistakable.

Larkin responded by recording a goal and an assist in Detroit’s 5-3 victory over Ottawa, demonstrating that he could still contribute despite the controversy. He has appeared in four games this season, recording one goal and one assist as he continues working back into form.

What Horcoff’s Support Means for Larkin’s Future

Horcoff’s comments are encouraging for anyone hoping the relationship between Larkin and the Red Wings can eventually be repaired. However, they should not be mistaken for confirmation that the former captain has changed his mind about wanting a trade.

Larkin requested a move following Detroit’s disappointing 2025-26 season, which ended with the franchise missing the Stanley Cup Playoffs for a 10th consecutive year. The Red Wings subsequently removed the captain’s C from his jersey, although Larkin reported to training camp and has continued playing for the organization.

Wednesday’s message suggests Horcoff is willing to separate Larkin’s trade request from his commitment on the ice. That distinction matters because Detroit still needs its top center to produce while management determines how to handle his long-term future.

There is also a practical consideration for the Red Wings. Trading a player of Larkin’s caliber without receiving meaningful immediate help could make an already difficult playoff pursuit even more challenging.

The Larkin Trade Saga Is Not Over

The Dylan Larkin trade saga is far from over, and Horcoff offered no indication Wednesday that a resolution is imminent. What he did provide, however, was an unmistakable endorsement of how the former captain has handled an incredibly difficult situation.

For now, Larkin remains a Detroit Red Wing, and management clearly wants him to succeed while he wears the Winged Wheel. Whether that support eventually leads to a repaired relationship or simply helps both sides navigate an eventual departure remains one of Detroit’s biggest unanswered questions.