Detroit Red Wings interim general manager Shawn Horcoff gave the team’s side of the Dylan Larkin trade at a press conference on Monday, one day after the deal, and explained why Montreal’s offer won out after a long process. Horcoff said, via Brad Galli, “This has been a difficult situation for everybody involved. When Dylan requested a trade, we respected that, but we also had a responsibility.”

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“In the end, through a long process, Montreal’s package was the right one for us – for now and the long-term.”

What the Red Wings got in the Dylan Larkin trade

The Red Wings traded Larkin to the Montreal Canadiens in a blockbuster on Sunday night. In addition to Larkin, Detroit sent a 2027 third-round pick and a 2028 second-round pick to Montreal. The Red Wings received forward Kirby Dach, goaltender Sam Montembeault, prospect Michael Hage, conditional first-round picks in 2027 and 2029, a 2027 second-round pick and a 2028 fourth-round pick. Larkin had requested the trade over the summer, and he has since shared his side of the departure.

Oct 22, 2026; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Detroit Red Wings forward Dylan Larkin (71) skates against the Vancouver Canucks in the second period at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Larkin gets a fresh start with the Canadiens

Larkin now gets a fresh start with Montreal after being traded away from Detroit. He played in 10 games with the Red Wings this season, scoring two goals and recording four assists, along with a plus-3 rating. The 30-year-old had been with Detroit since the 2015-16 NHL season.

He has made the Stanley Cup Playoffs only once in his career, and that was during his rookie season. With him getting a fresh start in Montreal, he will have a great chance of winning a Stanley Cup title. Larkin won the gold medal with Team USA at the 2026 Winter Olympics.

Canadiens fans were chanting, “We Want Larkin” when the Red Wings played in Montreal on Oct. 10. Maybe the new start will motivate him to another 30-goal season after he scored 34 goals last season. The Red Wings had suspended him without pay on Oct. 29.