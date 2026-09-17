Shawn Horcoff Asked Point-Blank If Dylan Larkin Still Wants Trade

Shawn Horcoff was asked the question Detroit Red Wings fans want answered: Does Dylan Larkin still want to be traded?

Detroit’s interim general manager kept the answer behind closed doors.

DSN TV Red Wings · newest first All Red Wings video →

“I think it’s important for us to keep that private and in-house,” Horcoff said during Wednesday’s press conference.

That leaves the central question unresolved. Horcoff did not announce that Larkin had withdrawn his reported request. He also did not publicly confirm that it remains in place.

For fans hoping the appointment of a new interim general manager would produce immediate clarity, the message was straightforward: discussions are happening, but their substance will stay private.

There was, however, a more encouraging part of Horcoff’s response. Detroit says its conversations with Larkin have been productive enough to describe positively, and the organization is publicly supporting him.

Horcoff Keeps Dylan Larkin Trade Discussions Private

Horcoff knows the interest extends well beyond the reporters asking questions.

“I understand that’s a massive area of interest for not just you guys, but the fans as well.”

Acknowledging that interest did not change his position.

“We’re going to keep those conversations private between Dylan and the organization.”

That approach is consistent with Chris Ilitch’s recent emphasis on keeping Larkin’s future between the player and the front office. It also comes as Detroit continues the broader leadership transition Ilitch outlined this week.

The temptation is to interpret every carefully chosen phrase as evidence that a trade is closer or the relationship is repaired. Neither conclusion follows from this answer.

As Kevin Allen reported for Detroit Hockey Now, Larkin planned to discuss his future with Horcoff. Having those conversations is progress in communication. Their outcome remains unknown.

Red Wings Offer Support as Larkin Works Back From Injury

Horcoff’s clearest statement concerned how Detroit is treating Larkin now.

“We’ve had good discussions with Dylan, and we’re happy that he’s here in camp. He has the full support of us.”

He added: “We look forward to getting him healthy and back out on the ice.”

Larkin’s upper-body injury, suffered during off-ice training, will keep him from participating on the ice at the start of camp. Horcoff expressed hope Wednesday that he could return before camp ends.

Meanwhile, Horcoff has authority over roster decisions during his interim tenure, as detailed in his official organizational biography.

The reassuring part is that the sides are talking and Detroit is backing its center publicly. The unanswered part is whether those discussions have changed what Larkin wants.

Until someone addresses that directly, a supportive statement should be treated as exactly that. It is not a trade announcement, and it is not a declaration that the dispute is over.