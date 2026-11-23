The Detroit Red Wings acquired prospect Michael Hage from the Montreal Canadiens in a blockbuster trade on Sunday night that sent Dylan Larkin north of the border. Hage has played in 13 games this season for the Michigan Wolverines. He has scored five goals and has recorded 21 assists, along with a plus-15 rating.

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Shawn Horcoff on why Michael Hage mattered

Red Wings interim general manager Shawn Horcoff spoke with reporters on Monday about the importance of acquiring a player like Hage in a trade for Larkin. Horcoff said, via Brad Galli, “At the end of the day, the opportunity to acquire a prospect like Michael Hage was hard for us to pass up.” Hage is a 20-year-old centerman and has a lot of potential.

Denver defenseman Eric Jamieson (15) passes the puck against Michigan forward Michael Hage (19) during the third period of the Frozen Four semifinal at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, April 9, 2026 Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Michael Hage does not have an entry-level deal yet

Hage was the No. 21 overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft by Montreal. He is in the middle of his third season with Michigan, and the Wolverines still have games to play. One of the little concerns about trading for Hage is that he is unsigned.

Hage did not sign an entry-level deal with Montreal. Detroit fans are hoping that he is going to sign one with the Red Wings once the 2026-27 college hockey season, which is still underway, comes to an end. He has a chance to be an important part of the Red Wings’ future because he is a centerman with top-six potential.

Horcoff’s words make it clear that Hage was a player he wanted to acquire for Larkin. A young center was also reported to be on Detroit’s wish list: ESPN’s Greg Wyshynski wrote that one team that checked in on Larkin said the Red Wings wanted one.