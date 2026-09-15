Red Wings Finally Name Shawn Horcoff Interim GM

After two months, the Detroit Red Wings have named an interim GM. On a day where there are signings left and right and news all around the NHL, Shawn Horcoff has officially been named interim GM. Shawn Horcoff has been running hockey operations in Detroit since Steve Yzerman left the position on July 15. Per the team’s release, Horcoff will handle day-to-day roster decisions, the salary cap, and hockey operations personnel while reporting to Governor and CEO Chris Ilitch, and the search for a permanent GM continues with Horcoff still among the candidates.

The Detroit Red Wings name Shawn Horcoff interim General Manager.



Details » https://t.co/Joaqi8DKUR pic.twitter.com/fYf5419PF8 — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) September 15, 2026

Shawn Horcoff Can Finally Sign Contracts

The release says Horcoff has full authority to make decisions in the organization’s best interest, which means Detroit finally has a decision-maker who can sign contracts. The timing matters. The new CBA goes into effect on Sept. 16, and Tuesday, Sept. 15, is the last day a team can sign a player to an eight-year extension before the maximum drops to seven. Simon Edvinsson is the player we, as fans, would love to sign to such an extension.

Horcoff Has Been in Detroit Since 2016

This GM news is not the news we were hoping for, but at least it’s something. Any movement is progress, and in this situation, it’s a step forward. Shawn Horcoff has been with the Red Wings since the 2016-17 season, when he was hired as assistant director of player personnel. He became director of player development in 2019 and was promoted to assistant GM in February 2022, and he also serves as GM of the Grand Rapids Griffins.

The Yzerplan Is Over

The Yzerplan is no more, and we have a new leader. As you know, Steve Yzerman transitioned out of his role on July 15 after being GM for the past seven seasons, and he is now officially a senior advisor to Ilitch. The Yzerman plan aimed to take the Wings back into the playoffs and back on the road to the Stanley Cup. Unfortunately, it didn’t pan out, and we now have a new era coming in and hopefully get things going, even though it’s just an interim GM.